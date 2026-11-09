Manipur Census to remain suspended till April 2027, rules High Court

GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court has ordered that the Census exercise in the state would continue to be put on hold till April 30, 2027.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice M Sundar and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, issued the order on November 4 after hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Kangleipak Students’ Association and the International Peace and Social Advancement, along with a connected writ petition filed by Shanta Singh Nahakpam.

Referring to the notifications keeping the Census exercise in abeyance, the court said there would be no rollback or modification of the same until then.

“To put it differently, the census exercise for the State of Manipur will continue to be put on hold/kept in abeyance till 30.04.2027,” the court said in its order.

The court further ordered that even after the disposal of the representations, the Census process in the state would continue to remain suspended for four weeks to enable aggrieved parties to approach the court.

The petitioners had raised concerns over the Census process, citing the bloody ethnic violence and the resultant mass displacement of people.