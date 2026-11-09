SC refuses to interfere with CBI preliminary enquiry against Punjab pastor in conversion PIL

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order permitting a CBI preliminary enquiry against Pastor Ankur Yoseph Narula in a PIL alleging religious conversions and other activities.

The bench disposed of the petition filed by Narula challenging the interim order of the HC.

The HC had permitted the Enforcement Directorate to share two sealed-cover reports with the Central Bureau of Investigation and had granted liberty to the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry against Pastor Ankur Yoseph Narula and his wife, Sonia Narula.

A bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said, "We are not inclined to interfere with the interim order passed by the High Court."

The Court, however, requested the High Court to hear the parties and decide the objection regarding the locus of the PIL petitioner before examining the merits of the matter.

"It is clarified that we have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter," the bench ordered.

Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the petitioners, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Mohan Rao appeared for the respondents.