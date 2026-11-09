SC restores Ghaziabad judicial officer’s reputation, says rudeness is no proof of dishonesty

A woman judicial officer from Ghaziabad has won a major victory in the Supreme Court, which held that complaints about her rudeness and behaviour cannot be used to brand her integrity as doubtful.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed the Allahabad High Court administration's plea, noting that mere insubordination could not render the integrity of the officer suspect.

The officer served as Additional Civil Judge in Ghaziabad during 2019-2020. Her District Judge gave adverse remarks on her integrity in her ACR, terming it doubtful on account of oral complaints by advocates regarding her behaviour and rudeness.

She had good service records from 2013-19 and from 2020-21 onwards.

Justice Bagchi remarked: "There may be rudeness in her, there may be a tendency to shirk work, but will that make the officer of doubtful integrity? There is an understanding in common parlance as to what integrity is... the word integrity relates to dishonesty. Insubordination relates to judicial temperament."

The High Court said many complaints had been made by advocates. The judge at the apex court, however, noted that none were about dishonesty. There were complaints and cross-complaints over exchanges with Bar members, for which the officer had given her explanation.

Justice Bagchi further added that the officer perhaps lacked proper temperament or the ability to manage court affairs.