CRPF plans to induct kamikaze drones for counter-terror operations

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is working on a plan to add loitering munitions, also known as ‘kamikaze drones’, to its operational arsenal, marking a significant push towards integrating unmanned warfare technology into specialised counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Sources said the proposed induction is aimed at giving the force an additional capability to conduct aerial surveillance, track hostile elements and strike identified targets with precision without exposing ground personnel to immediate danger.

“As part of the initial procurement exercise, the CRPF has invited companies to submit technical details of loitering munition systems conforming to its operational requirements by November 25, 2026. The specifications indicate that the force is looking for drones capable of combining real-time surveillance with an explosive strike capability,” a source said.

According to the requirements, the proposed systems should be capable of carrying two high-explosive warheads, each weighing at least 1.5 kg, have an operational range of at least 15 km and remain airborne for a minimum of 30 minutes, while having an impact radius of 10 metres, he said.

Unlike conventional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are primarily used for reconnaissance and surveillance, loitering munitions can hover over or patrol a designated area, identify potential targets and then be directed towards them for a strike.

This combination of intelligence gathering and precision engagement makes them particularly relevant for operations in difficult terrain and areas where conventional deployment of troops involves considerable risks, the sources said.