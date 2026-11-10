NCST seeks report from Jharkhand officials over Nisha Bhagat’s death, gives 7-day deadline

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the suicide of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought reports from the concerned officers of the state government.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, DGP and Ranchi SSP, the Commission said it had decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter under the constitutional powers granted to it and further directed them to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.
“The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has taken suo motu cognisance of the aforementioned incident as reported in certain newspapers, and has decided to conduct an inquiry/investigation into the matter in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India; you are hereby requested to submit information regarding the action taken concerning the allegations and matters in question,” stated the ST Commission letter.
This information should be provided to the undersigned within seven days of the receipt of this communication, either by post, in person, or through any other mode of communication, it added.
The letter, issued by ST Commission Deputy Secretary Manohar N Sukole, further warned that if their response was not received by the Commission within the stipulated period, it might exercise the powers of a civil court—vested in it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India—and issue 'summons' requiring them to appear before the Commission, either in person or through a representative.
The National Commission for Women Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has also taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged suicide of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat and has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.
Notably, in a 'Facebook Live' session, Nisha had accused the Hemant Soren-led government and land brokers of harassing her. Following this, she allegedly died by suicide.
In the nearly 11-minute video, which was available on her Facebook profile, Bhagat was seen crying and alleging that speaking out against the “Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death”.
In the video, Bhagat spoke emotionally about her alleged fight against land mafias and voiced frustration over the administration's response to her complaints. She also raised issues concerning the Sarna faith, the Sarna-Sanatan debate and what she described as systemic failures.
Meanwhile, the ST Morcha of the Jharkhand BJP has called a bandh across the South Chhotanagpur division on November 18 to seek justice for tribal activist Nisha Bhagat. The Morcha will hold torchlight processions across South Chhotanagpur on November 10, a candle march by tribal women on November 11, torchlight rallies in all mandals on November 17, and a bandh on November 18.