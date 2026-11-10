NCST seeks report from Jharkhand officials over Nisha Bhagat’s death, gives 7-day deadline

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the suicide of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought reports from the concerned officers of the state government.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, DGP and Ranchi SSP, the Commission said it had decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter under the constitutional powers granted to it and further directed them to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

“The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has taken suo motu cognisance of the aforementioned incident as reported in certain newspapers, and has decided to conduct an inquiry/investigation into the matter in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India; you are hereby requested to submit information regarding the action taken concerning the allegations and matters in question,” stated the ST Commission letter.

This information should be provided to the undersigned within seven days of the receipt of this communication, either by post, in person, or through any other mode of communication, it added.