'Not what you are that counts, it's what people think you to be': Harivansh Rai Bachchan told Sonia

NEW DELHI: "In this country it is not what you are that counts, it is what people think you to be," famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan once told Sonia Gandhi while she was staying at the Bachchan home here before her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi.

In her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi details her stay at the Bachchan household after she came to India for the first time to be with Rajiv as both were certain of their feelings despite a considerable time apart.

As she landed in New Delhi at 5:15 AM on the morning of January 13, 1968, she was picked up by Rajiv, his brother Sanjay and their friend Amitabh Bachchan, who later became a Bollywood superstar.

"I was exhausted and dazed but at the sight of him (Rajiv) my fears and fatigue vanished; I was speechless with joy. The airport was a poorly lit hangar sort of building, quite different from the big sleek one in Rome; even the smaller one in Torino was bigger and brighter in comparison. We drove off down a narrow road in pitch darkness to 13, Willingdon Crescent, the home of Amit's parents. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a renowned Hindi poet, and his wife, Teji, with whom it had been decided I was going to stay," she says in the book.

Gandhi describes the Bachchans as Indira Gandhi's family friends from Allahabad.

"Tiny Mrs. Bachchan, clad in a jacket and slacks, head covered in a French-style scarf, welcomed me in the porch with the sweetest of smiles and a warm embrace. I felt at once relieved and reassured. She was to become a mother figure, ever ready to help, teach, and counsel me," she says.