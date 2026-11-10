'Old habits die hard': Sonia recalls Bill Clinton sizing up women at reception

Gandhi also remembers in vivid detail her interactions with the British royal family, particularly Princess Diana.

There had been a friendship between some members of the British royal family and ours over generations, and Rajiv had got on well with Prince Charles, she writes in her book.

"The real star of that family had of course been Princess Diana: tall and slim, with large blue eyes, an enchanting smile, and a magnetic personality. I can never forget how ravishing she was as a bride when Rajiv and I attended their wedding in 1981. But when they came to India in 1992, it was evident that things were not going well in the marriage," Sonia Gandhi writes.

"On the very day she famously posed alone on what I call the 'love bench' in front of the Taj Mahal, they had come over for a late tea. Prince Charles was forthcoming and amusing, but she appeared morose, though looking wonderful in a striking red and purple two-piece suit. We chatted about what she had seen and liked on her visit," she says.

Gandhi says her mother, who was visiting during this period, was keen to meet the famous princess, and her daughter, Privanka, insisted that her 'Nonna (grandmother)' be introduced.

"Diana wondered why she was so quiet, and Priyanka answered immediately that it was because she had been told by me to not open her mouth, since she spoke only Italian. Diana burst out laughing and turned immediately to my mother, holding out her hand, "Piacere, comne stai?" ("Pleased to meet you, how are you?"), trying to pronounce the words in the correct Italian accent, though using the informal form of address, but with such warmth and charm that we all melted," she narrates.

"After tea and more chat, we were seeing them off to their car when she stopped halfway, turned back to wave to my mother, and called out, 'Ciao. Nonna!' After I presented the royal couple with my book Rajiv, she wrote to me, telling me how much she had admired my husband," Gandhi says.