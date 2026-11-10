Supreme Court tells banks to pay victims for cyber fraud losses if found negligent

NEW DELHI: If you lose money to a digital arrest scam because your bank did not stop it, your bank will now have to pay you back. A consumer does not have to worry about this. That is the clear and loud message from the Supreme Court.

In its October 29 order, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant held that financial institutions must be held accountable for digital arrest scams and other cyber frauds. Where an investigation establishes that fraud occurred due to a failure to exercise due diligence, banks must indemnify victims and pay compensation not less than the amount lost.

This is the first time the top court has linked bank negligence directly to victim compensation in cyber fraud cases.

The Court reiterated that the RBI’s proposed regulatory measures must mandate such provisions. The RBI has been asked to place its proposed KYC Amendment Directions, 2026, before the Court. The directions are proposed to be notified by November 30 and operationalised by December 31. The CJI said the bench would first examine them before allowing the process to proceed.

Simultaneously, the Court directed WhatsApp and other intermediaries to apprise it of the measures they propose to undertake to prevent digital arrest scams. They must also submit proposals to I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre).