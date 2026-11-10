SC asks WhatsApp, other intermediaries to outline measures to curb digital arrest, related cybercrimes

The Supreme Court has directed WhatsApp and other intermediaries to inform it of their proposed measures to curb digital arrest scams and other related cybercrimes in the country.

In an order uploaded on the website with regard to the hearing conducted on October 29 in a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents’, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked WhatsApp and like intermediaries to simultaneously submit their proposals to the I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre).

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, has listed the plea for further consideration on November 23.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, had told the bench the platform had taken preventive measures, including action against 9,400 accounts, and would file an affidavit detailing the steps undertaken.

He had said the platform was working on a software to identify suspicious accounts and warn users.

“WhatsApp LLC (A Meta company) and other concerned intermediaries are also directed to apprise this Court of the measures they propose to undertake to prevent the digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes. They shall also simultaneously submit their proposals to the I4C,” the bench said in its order.

The top court, on October 29, had said financial institutions must be held accountable for digital arrest scams and other cyber frauds, emphasising that banks should be required to compensate victims for losses suffered where an investigation establishes that the fraud occurred due to the institution's failure to exercise due diligence.

“We reiterate and emphasize that the regulatory measures proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must mandate and incorporate suitable provisions that require financial institutions to indemnify victims of digital arrest scams and other cyber frauds and pay suitable compensation not less than the amount lost by the customer, where it is established that the fraud or crime occurred due to the failure on the part of the financial institution to exercise due diligence in preventing or reporting the act/incident,” the bench said in the order.