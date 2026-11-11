NCW chief flags women’s safety concerns in Jharkhand, questions state’s accountability

RANCHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited the ancestral village of late tribal leader Nisha Bhagat and interacted with her family members, gathered details about the case and assured them that every effort would be made to ensure justice for her. Rahatkar said that the NCW takes cases of harassment and violence against women very seriously and described the recent incidents reported in Jharkhand as a matter of grave concern.
The NCW Chairperson stressed that the state government’s responsibility would not end with recommending a CBI probe into the Nisha Bhagat death case. The government and the administration must also take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, she said.
Rahatkar called for stringent action against those found guilty of mistreating women and emphasised the need to examine the circumstances that lead to such incidents, identify systemic shortcomings and introduce necessary reforms to ensure women's safety.
According to Rahatkar, upon learning of the incident involving Nisha Bhagat, she immediately contacted the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand and directed that serious action be taken regarding the entire matter.
She mentioned that she would hold meetings with senior police and district administration officials in Ranchi to examine the nature of the actions taken by the police and administration following reports of harassment against women.
“Merely taking action after an incident occurs is insufficient; the administrative system must be strengthened to prevent such occurrences. It is essential to critically examine the shortcomings within the system and define the responsibilities of the police and administration when a woman raises a complaint or speaks out,” said Rahatkar.
Talking to media persons in Gumla, Rahatkar expressed serious concern regarding offensive comments directed at women on social media. She stated that the indecent remarks often made about women on these platforms are entirely unacceptable.
“The Commission is treating these matters with the seriousness they deserve and will take steps to ensure appropriate action is initiated,” said Rahatkar.
Regarding the state government’s recommendation for a CBI investigation into the Nisha Bhagat case, she reiterated that this does not absolve the state government of its responsibilities. The government must reflect on why such circumstances arise—situations that drive a woman to take such an extreme step.
The NCW Chairperson affirmed that the Commission is giving serious consideration to all these issues. In the coming days, necessary measures will be taken to prevent the harassment of women, ensure strict action against the perpetrators, and hold the administrative machinery accountable. The Commission will not tolerate any negligence at any stage in this matter.
Later in Ranchi, Rahatkar claimed that she could not meet the DGP or SSP.
“We had sought an appointment with the DGP, but received no response. We were only informed that the meeting could not be arranged due to a restricted holiday. Similarly, during our visit to Gumla, we could not meet either the Deputy Commissioner or the Superintendent of Police,” said Rahatkar.