NCW chief flags women’s safety concerns in Jharkhand, questions state’s accountability

RANCHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited the ancestral village of late tribal leader Nisha Bhagat and interacted with her family members, gathered details about the case and assured them that every effort would be made to ensure justice for her. Rahatkar said that the NCW takes cases of harassment and violence against women very seriously and described the recent incidents reported in Jharkhand as a matter of grave concern.

The NCW Chairperson stressed that the state government’s responsibility would not end with recommending a CBI probe into the Nisha Bhagat death case. The government and the administration must also take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, she said.

Rahatkar called for stringent action against those found guilty of mistreating women and emphasised the need to examine the circumstances that lead to such incidents, identify systemic shortcomings and introduce necessary reforms to ensure women's safety.

According to Rahatkar, upon learning of the incident involving Nisha Bhagat, she immediately contacted the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand and directed that serious action be taken regarding the entire matter.

She mentioned that she would hold meetings with senior police and district administration officials in Ranchi to examine the nature of the actions taken by the police and administration following reports of harassment against women.