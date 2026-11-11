Sonia Gandhi's memoir sparks row in Punjab ahead of 2027 polls; SAD, BJP seek Cong response on 1984 riots

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the memoir of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Belonging: A Journey of Love, could become a political issue in the state.

Both the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday demanded that Congress leaders in Punjab break their "criminal silence" over what they described as the clean chit given by Sonia Gandhi to those responsible for killing "thousands of innocent Sikhs" in 1984.

The two parties termed it a calculated political ploy to whitewash the alleged sins of the Gandhi family and the Congress party, 42 years after the events.

Demanding answers from the Congress leadership, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Congress leaders in Punjab must break their criminal silence on the clean chit given by Sonia Gandhi to the killers of thousands of innocent Sikhs in 1984."

He further claimed that Sonia Gandhi’s admission that Rajiv Gandhi had personally decided against deploying Army units in Delhi because they included Sikh personnel provided conclusive evidence of the Congress government's patronage of the anti-Sikh massacre.