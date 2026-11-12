Congress only party capable of forming stable government in Punjab, says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday asserted that the Congress was the only party capable of providing a stable and functional government in Punjab, claiming that no other political outfit could form a government on its own in the 2027 Assembly elections.
He also predicted that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government would "collapse" once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, targeting the state dispensation over issues such as law and order and drug menace.
On the selection of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, Pilot, the party's state in-charge, said ticket distribution would be strictly merit-based, with preference given to loyal and hardworking workers, particularly deserving youth.
He assured party workers that candidates would be selected through the Congress's organisational process and only those who merit the opportunity would be fielded.
"Everyone will make recommendations, but I want to assure Congress workers that the person who has held the party flag high and toiled hard, we want to bring forward such loyal, honest youth. Anyone can stake a claim for the party ticket, but in the end it will be given based on merit," he said.
Pilot said the party has a process in which districts and blocks submit names, and the state leadership discusses them. Later, the AICC decides on tickets. "I want to assure that ticket distribution will be merit-based. Only those who deserve will get tickets," he said.
While speaking to reporters before the launch of the Jawani Sambhal cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib, Pilot said Punjab today needs a better alternative. "Youths are demanding justice; daily killings are taking place," said Pilot.
"This time, many parties are contesting the elections, but people know that there is no other outfit which can form a government on its own. It is only the Congress which can provide the stable, secure, liberal and functional government on its own," he said.
Referring to the speculation over a possible alliance between the BJP and the Akali Dal, Pilot said the two parties would have to explain to people why they had parted ways earlier.
"Have all the reasons that led the Akali Dal to snap ties with the BJP disappeared? Or do they want to join hands again after sensing their defeat in the coming Assembly elections?" he asked. Targeting the BJP leaders' visit to Punjab ahead of the elections, Pilot said they are coming here to find the party's political ground.
"But they do not have anything for Punjab. In the past 12 years, what has the Centre given to Punjab? Which industry was set up, which package was given? You make announcements in other states, but why not in Punjab? The (BJP) knows it cannot form a government on its own," he said.
"They went to Bihar where an announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore was made; announcements were also made for Gujarat and Maharashtra. Why was Punjab being subjected to stepmotherly treatment?" he asked.
While addressing the public gathering before the launch of 'Jawani Sambhal Cycle yatra', Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress will come to power in Punjab after the upcoming assembly polls.
On the cycle yatra, Pilot congratulated the Congress MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other leaders for taking part. He said senior party leaders, like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, will visit Punjab.
"Punjab Congress is moving forward unitedly," he said.
Punjab Congress on Thursday launched its yatra with Channi leading the party's outreach campaign from Chamkaur Sahib ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.
Pilot said the AAP, which secured a strong mandate in 2022, betrayed the people of Punjab.
(With inputs from PTI)