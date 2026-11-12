Congress only party capable of forming stable government in Punjab, says Sachin Pilot

"Everyone will make recommendations, but I want to assure Congress workers that the person who has held the party flag high and toiled hard, we want to bring forward such loyal, honest youth. Anyone can stake a claim for the party ticket, but in the end it will be given based on merit," he said.

Pilot said the party has a process in which districts and blocks submit names, and the state leadership discusses them. Later, the AICC decides on tickets. "I want to assure that ticket distribution will be merit-based. Only those who deserve will get tickets," he said.

While speaking to reporters before the launch of the Jawani Sambhal cycle yatra from Chamkaur Sahib, Pilot said Punjab today needs a better alternative. "Youths are demanding justice; daily killings are taking place," said Pilot.

"This time, many parties are contesting the elections, but people know that there is no other outfit which can form a government on its own. It is only the Congress which can provide the stable, secure, liberal and functional government on its own," he said.

Referring to the speculation over a possible alliance between the BJP and the Akali Dal, Pilot said the two parties would have to explain to people why they had parted ways earlier.

"Have all the reasons that led the Akali Dal to snap ties with the BJP disappeared? Or do they want to join hands again after sensing their defeat in the coming Assembly elections?" he asked. Targeting the BJP leaders' visit to Punjab ahead of the elections, Pilot said they are coming here to find the party's political ground.