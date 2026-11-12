'Cowardly act': CM Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemn terror killing of 2 SPOs in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, calling it a "cowardly act of violence" and extended heartfelt condolences to the families left mourning their loved ones.
The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered from Kishtwar early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan area, officials said. Their killing came amid a terror attack on a CRPF checkpost in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
The service weapons of the slain SPOs , an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle, along with some magazines and ammunition, were missing and are believed to have been taken away by terrorists.
Empty cartridges of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing steel-core ammunition were recovered from the scene, they said.
Strongly condemning the "cowardly act of violence", Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them in their hour of immense grief.
He also prayed for strength and courage for the families to bear the irreparable loss.
Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also condemned the killing of the two SPOs and the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, describing the acts of terrorism as deeply disturbing.
"Such acts of terrorism are deeply disturbing, and those indulging in such violence are enemies of peace, humanity and are hell-bent on disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in the region," Azad said in a statement.
He urged the government and security agencies to take strong and decisive action against terrorist elements and dismantle the networks supporting and facilitating terrorism.
Azad also appealed to people to stand united against terrorism and work collectively towards lasting peace.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the slain SPOs, he prayed for strength and courage for them to bear the irreparable loss.
He also wished a speedy recovery to the three CRPF personnel injured in the Kulgam attack.
According to officials, a massive operation is underway to identify, track and neutralise the assailants.
(With inputs from PTI)