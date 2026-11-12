'Waiting for guns to fall silent will be too late': Farooq Abdullah urges talks with Pakistan

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday made a strong pitch for dialogue between India and Pakistan, asserting that bullets and military confrontation cannot resolve political disputes and that meaningful engagement must begin without waiting for hostilities to end.

The former chief minister also asserted that Kashmir is, was and will remain an integral part of India.

"Ab aap intezaar karenge, jab tak aap sabki goliyan band ho jayengi, tab tak raat ho jayegi" (If you keep waiting for everyone to stop firing, it will be too late by the time the guns fall silent), Abdullah said in Jammu.

He was responding to a question about the BJP-led government's stated position that talks and bullets cannot go together.

Talking to reporters after visiting the family of retired information officer Madan Mantoo, who recently died of cardiac arrest, the National Conference leader urged Pakistan to abandon terrorism and work for creating a conducive atmosphere for dialogue with India.

"I have always told Pakistan to stop terrorism. Nothing can be achieved through terrorism. The process of dialogue must begin because only through talks can a way forward be found," he said.

Abdullah noted that wars and military confrontations only bring destruction, pointing to the ongoing devastation being witnessed in Iran and Ukraine, and stressed that lasting solutions can emerge only through negotiations and mutual engagement.