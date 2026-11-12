DMK MP Wilson seeks JPC hearings on FCRA Bill in Goa, Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: As the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, held its fourth sitting at Parliament House on Thursday, DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson wrote to panel chairperson Sanjay Jaiswal to hold hearings in Goa and Bengaluru to allow affected communities and other stakeholders to present their views.

Wilson also raised the demand at the panel meeting, which was attended by various stakeholders, including lawyers and representatives of Christian organisations, RSS-linked firms and NGOs, among others.

The 31-member committee had earlier visited Shillong, Kochi and Chennai on November 2, 3 and 4 to consult stakeholders.

In his letter to Jaiswal, Wilson sought consultations with Christian institutions and other stakeholders from Goa, Mumbai and Karnataka, saying many of those likely to bear the consequences of the Bill lacked the means or a realistic opportunity to travel to Delhi.

The letter was signed by Congress MPs Captain Viriato Fernandes, Christopher Manickam and Hamdullah Sayeed, and Samajwadi Party MPs Zia-ur Rehman Barq and Javed Ali Khan.

Urging the committee to hold a sitting in Goa, Wilson cited the state’s 25.10 per cent Christian population and its longstanding network of churches, schools, colleges, hospitals and social service institutions. The hearing should also accommodate stakeholders from Mumbai and the Konkan region, given their proximity and close community ties, he said.

Citing figures furnished to the committee by the Union Home Ministry, the letter said Maharashtra had 1,578 active FCRA-registered associations and Karnataka had 1,355, ranking second and third nationally after Tamil Nadu.