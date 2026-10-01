Congress' Venugopal flags ‘rushed scrutiny’ of FCRA Bill, seeks Speaker Om Birla’s intervention

NEW DELHI: Flagging the ‘rushed proceedings’ of the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Congress MP K C Venugopal on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging his intervention in the matter, saying that a push to pass it in the Winter Session could reduce parliamentary examination to a formality.

In a letter to Birla, Venugopal said he had learnt of an intention to hasten the Bill’s passage without meaningful consultation with affected stakeholders.

“It has been learnt that no meaningful consultation with stakeholders is taking place and that there is an intention to have the Bill passed hastily in the forthcoming Winter Session.

If this is so, it would defeat the very purpose for which the House referred the Bill to the Committee, and reduce an important parliamentary process to a mere formality,” he wrote.

Venugopal, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), urged the Speaker to ensure that the JPC invites written memoranda through a public notice and hears oral evidence from all affected stakeholders. He also sought adequate time for the exercise, including an extension of the committee’s reporting deadline if necessary.

“Members must have a full opportunity for clause-by-clause deliberation, and the Bill should be taken up in the House only after the committee completes a comprehensive examination,” he said.