Oil tanker carrying 19 Indians targeted in projectile attack off UAE; all crew safe

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks involving oil tankers in the region amid rising tensions in West Asia.

On Wednesday, a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers was involved in a suspected attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members were reported safe.

A day earlier, another Liberia-flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members were injured in the November 10 incident, including an Indian national who sustained minor injuries and was taken ashore for medical examination.

The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indians, were safe, Sonowal had said.

Amid growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region, India has called for restraint and strict adherence to international maritime law to ensure the safety of vessels and seafarers.

On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's call for safe, free and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are in touch with all concerned parties to avoid attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, including Indian vessels which are under the Indian flag as well as Indian seafarers," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy transit route, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of global petroleum flows. India relies heavily on the corridor for crude oil imports, while Indian nationals make up nearly 10–12 per cent of the global maritime workforce.

(With inputs from PTI)