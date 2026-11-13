Amarinder Singh meets Modi amid buzz over BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Amid speculations that there could be a re-alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, earlier this week, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources said that Amarinder met PM Modi earlier this week and briefed him on Punjab's pressing issues, particularly drugs and gangsters, and the threat of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, and how the Union Government and the BJP could help address these issues. It was also claimed that no political issue was discussed.

He is also scheduled to attend the launch function of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’.

Amarinder has always been saying that both SAD and BJP should ally with the state. In 2024, Amarinder had also advocated for a coalition between the SAD and BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Amarinder had been saying for quite some time now that he is in favour of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is led by his one-time rival Sukhbir Singh Badal.