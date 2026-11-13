Avimukteshwaranand dismisses Sonia Gandhi memoir, warns of political “two-party” drift

DEHRADUN: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday said he had no interest in reading Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, saying it offered him no spiritual or public-service inspiration.

Asked about the book, which has prompted reactions from leaders across party lines, the head of Jyotirmath replied “It is neither the Ramcharitmanas nor the Mahabharata that would inspire me.”

He said he drew inspiration from the lives of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, as well as from accounts of history that encouraged public welfare. “I read about Ram and Krishna. The history that inspires people to work for the welfare of society is what matters to me,” he said, adding that he saw nothing in Gandhi’s life story that interested him.

The Shankaracharya also criticised the reported alliance between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the Azad Samaj Party, headed by Chandrashekhar Azad.