India seeks ‘positive, forward-looking’ ties with Bangladesh amid diplomatic strain, says MEA

India on Friday said it remains committed to a “positive, constructive and forward-looking” relationship with Bangladesh amid fresh diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours and the postponement of their consular dialogue.

The next round of the India-Bangladesh consular dialogue, scheduled for next week, has been postponed. It will now be held on a mutually convenient date, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.