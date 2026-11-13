India seeks ‘positive, forward-looking’ ties with Bangladesh amid diplomatic strain, says MEA

India on Friday said it remains committed to a “positive, constructive and forward-looking” relationship with Bangladesh amid fresh diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours and the postponement of their consular dialogue.
The next round of the India-Bangladesh consular dialogue, scheduled for next week, has been postponed. It will now be held on a mutually convenient date, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
He said the two countries had continued to engage through structured mechanisms, with meetings held on issues relating to trade, railways, water resources and border management.
The next consular dialogue will also discuss matters concerning the revised travel arrangement, he added.
“India remains ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level,” Jaiswal said.
Relations between the two countries have come under renewed strain following former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual media interaction in New Delhi on August 5. Dhaka subsequently reiterated its demand for her extradition.
India had distanced itself from the interaction, stating that it neither played a role in organising the event nor endorsed Hasina's remarks.
The 78-year-old former prime minister has been living in Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, following the collapse of her government amid a massive anti-government agitation.
(With inputs from PTI)