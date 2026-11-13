Suspected militants ambush Naga travellers in Manipur, four killed

GUWAHATI: Four Naga civilians, including a mother-son duo, were killed in an ambush by suspected militants on National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday.

The attack was perpetrated in the New Heaven area when the deceased individuals were travelling to Imphal from Ukhrul in two vehicles.

They are identified as Kapangkhui RS, Haoleila RS (both from Shangshak village), Khanmila Keishing and August Ngalung (both from Tashar village). Both villages are in Ukhrul district.

The site of the attack is around 30-35 km from Ukhrul town, and 5-6 km short of Litan.

The government provides security escorts to vehicles travelling towards Imphal on the highway from Litan to Mahadev. For vehicles travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul, security escorts are provided from Mahadev to Litan. However, there have been several attacks on the stretch beyond Litan and towards Ukhrul earlier, which claimed lives.

The attack came a day after a Kuki woman was killed and two men from the community were injured in another suspected militant attack in Kangpokpi district.

Ukhrul and Kangpokpi are Naga and Kuki majority districts, respectively.