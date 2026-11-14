7,300 district judiciary posts vacant, 5.8 crore cases pending across India

NEW DELHI: More than 7,300 posts in the district judiciary and nearly 300 judges’ across the State High Courts remain vacant. With the total pendency of cases now exceeding 5.8 crore, the justice delivery system is under severe and growing strain and the dispensation of justice is getting worse day by day.

A board outside a courtroom says the judge is on leave, or the post is vacant. Inside, hundreds of files are waiting. Outside, hundreds of litigants are waiting.

Some have been waiting for 10 years, some even for 15 years. Retired HC judges and legal experts familiar with these issues feel there is an urgent need to address them, and the solution is simple and non-negotiable: ensure appointments are time-bound, along with other issues that need to be addressed quickly, including making the Collegium transparent.

Retired Allahabad HC Judge Justice S R Singh, while talking to TNIE, said that this is not a failure of law. This is a failure of appointments of judges.

"The biggest reason is delay. Retirement dates are known years in advance, yet the process to fill the vacancy starts only after the judge retires. A file moves from the HC Collegium to the Law Ministry, then to the Intelligence Bureau, then back to the HC Collegium, then to the SC Collegium, then again to the govt. This journey takes one to two or even nearby to three years. By the time one vacancy is filled, two more have arisen. This should have to be addressed," he said.