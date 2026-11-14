EC assures SC no prosecution for voters reapplying through Form 6 after SIR deletions

The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls despite being enrolled earlier can apply afresh through Form 6 without facing prosecution, as it detailed steps taken to ensure that eligible electors are not left out of the final rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the poll panel said it had clarified that no prosecution would be launched against an applicant merely because their name figured in previous electoral rolls but was missing from the draft rolls prepared during the SIR.

The assurance applies to applicants who are not already enrolled in any other Parliamentary or Assembly constituency and whose declarations are otherwise in accordance with the law, the EC said.

The clarification follows apprehensions that voters who had been enrolled earlier could face prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, if they submitted Form 6 seeking fresh enrolment after their names were left out of the draft rolls.

The Commission said it had asked chief electoral officers (CEOs) to publicise the clarification widely, including in local languages, to allay such concerns.

The affidavit also detailed measures taken following the Supreme Court's suggestion to reach out to voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) during the revision exercise.