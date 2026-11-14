Punjab CM Mann launches ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ quiz, winner to get Rs 1 crore

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a first-of-its-kind statewide youth quiz competition aimed at engaging young people and testing their knowledge of the state’s history, culture, geography and governance, and channelising the energy of youngsters towards knowledge, learning and preparation for government jobs, with an opportunity to win a grand prize of Rs 1 crore.
Open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years, the competition will reward the winner with Rs 1 crore, four runners-up with Rs 10 lakh each and eight other leaderboard toppers with Rs 5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will receive prizes.
Announcing the initiative, the Chief Minister said the government wants books in the hands of youngsters because the pen shapes the destiny of a nation, asserting that their success is Punjab’s true progress and that the government will stand with them at every step.
Urging youngsters to register in maximum numbers, CM Bhagwant Mann stated that the ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ initiative would provide an exciting opportunity to learn, enhance their knowledge and win substantial cash rewards.
Addressing the youth, he said, “The competition is open to youngsters between 15 and 30 years of age and will follow a format similar to the popular television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC). Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct.”
The competition will comprise 11 rounds, with the first nine rounds conducted online. The tenth round will be organised physically across all 23 districts of Punjab, while the 11th round will be the grand finale,” he said.
Mann said, “The question bank will comprise approximately 50,000 questions covering Punjab’s history, culture, geography, mathematics and information related to the Punjab Government. The questions will also follow the pattern of competitive examinations for recruitment to posts such as Constable, Patwari and PCS.”
“This initiative will help youngsters enhance their general knowledge and prepare for future competitive examinations while enjoying the excitement of the competition,” he added.
Highlighting the rewards, Mann noted, “A total of 10,000 participants will receive awards, with the ultimate winner getting a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants will also be provided with the correct answers immediately after attempting the questions, helping them learn from their responses and improve their knowledge.”
Emphasising transparency, he said, “The entire process will be transparent so that youngsters get a fair opportunity to improve their knowledge, strengthen their preparation for competitive examinations and win attractive cash prizes.”
Mann said, “Details of the competition will also be published in newspapers soon. The portal will be accessible through mobile phones as well as the web, and youngsters can register through the Punjab Da Crorepati App/Portal available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.”
Calling it an opportunity for youngsters to learn while they earn, Mann appealed to the youth across Punjab to participate in maximum numbers, increase their knowledge and make the most of this unique initiative.
He said, “Our government is committed to channelising the boundless energy of Punjab’s youth in a positive direction, and no stone will be left unturned to achieve this noble cause.”
The competition is open to young people aged 15 to 30 years as on January 1, 2027, from all 23 districts of Punjab, and will be conducted through a digital quiz platform.
The syllabus will cover Punjab’s history, geography, art, culture, general knowledge, current affairs, aptitude and governance, including government initiatives, achievements and development.
Featuring multiple-choice questions, the competition aims to encourage learning, curiosity and healthy competition while deepening participants’ understanding of Punjab’s heritage, progress and governance.