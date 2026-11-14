Punjab CM Mann launches ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ quiz, winner to get Rs 1 crore

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a first-of-its-kind statewide youth quiz competition aimed at engaging young people and testing their knowledge of the state’s history, culture, geography and governance, and channelising the energy of youngsters towards knowledge, learning and preparation for government jobs, with an opportunity to win a grand prize of Rs 1 crore.

Open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years, the competition will reward the winner with Rs 1 crore, four runners-up with Rs 10 lakh each and eight other leaderboard toppers with Rs 5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will receive prizes.

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Minister said the government wants books in the hands of youngsters because the pen shapes the destiny of a nation, asserting that their success is Punjab’s true progress and that the government will stand with them at every step.

Urging youngsters to register in maximum numbers, CM Bhagwant Mann stated that the ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ initiative would provide an exciting opportunity to learn, enhance their knowledge and win substantial cash rewards.

Addressing the youth, he said, “The competition is open to youngsters between 15 and 30 years of age and will follow a format similar to the popular television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC). Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct.”

The competition will comprise 11 rounds, with the first nine rounds conducted online. The tenth round will be organised physically across all 23 districts of Punjab, while the 11th round will be the grand finale,” he said.