RSS emphasis on booth-level micromanagement ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: The RSS has asked the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership to focus on 6,000 booths won by the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections and another 5,900 where the party had lost by a margin of one to 100 votes.

Sources said that joint general secretary, third in command in the RSS, Arun Kumar, held a strategy meeting last evening to discuss organisational and key issues.

All top state leaders, including state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, state organising secretary Manthri Srinivasulu, former state presidents Vijay Sampla and Sunil Jakhar, former minister Som Prakash, BJP headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh and BJP Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia, attended the meeting.

He took stock of the ground situation and discussed its strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, emphasising why winning the border state was crucial for the BJP and the country’s strategic interests.

Sources said that the BJP has established more than 24,000 polling booths across Punjab and that the RSS is working to expand outreach across communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, and various caste groups.

The state leaders were told to ensure booth-level micromanagement.

Sources said that feedback was taken by Kumar in the meeting on the BJP's strengths and weaknesses in each district. The RSS has intensified its deliberations regarding the Assembly elections, and several significant changes at the organisational level are expected in the coming days.

It is learnt that many Punjab BJP leaders urged the RSS to focus on helping the saffron party form the government in the state and emphasised that organisational consolidation would follow. "The RSS throwing its weight behind the BJP in Punjab shows the importance the Sangh attached to the assembly elections in the state,’’ said a party leader.