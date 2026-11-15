Chhattisgarh government introduces high-tech transparency in paddy procurement

RAIPUR: The procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Chhattisgarh, which began on Sunday, underwent a significant technology-driven overhaul.

For the Kharif marketing year 2026–27, the state government has established a comprehensive digital surveillance framework that tracks every stage—from initial farmer registration, weighing, payment, and storage, up to the final supply of milled rice.

Utilising tools like biometric authentication, AgriStack farmer IDs, digital crop surveys, electronic weighing scales, and QR codes, the initiative ensures that only genuine farmers sell their produce while minimising any scope for manipulation.

To sell paddy this season, registration on the AgriStack portal is compulsory.

Farmers must obtain an AgriStack ID (Farmer ID) and link their respective land parcel's (khasra) Farm ID to their unique identity.

Procurement eligibility is strictly determined based on the crops recorded and acreage verified through digital crop surveys. Furthermore, AI-based image validation and QR code verification are being deployed to pre-empt fraudulent entries.