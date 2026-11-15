‘Petty, regressive mentality’: Suvendu Adhikari takes swipe at Raj Thackeray over Chhath row

Adhikari said more than one crore people were observing Chhath across West Bengal, adding that the festival was not limited to Hindi speakers but was celebrated by followers of the Sanatan tradition.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also criticised Thackeray over his remarks, accusing him of targeting people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for political gains, PTI reported.

Paswan, a BJP ally, accused the MNS chief of persistently promoting regionalism and said the approach had contributed to the party's rejection by voters in Maharashtra over the years.

"It is inappropriate to suggest that only Marathi traditions should be respected in Maharashtra, while North Indian traditions and songs should not be given due respect," Paswan said.

He also invoked the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, claiming that he had never humiliated North Indians or promoted regionalism in the name of Marathi pride.

Kishor dismissed Raj Thackeray's remarks as an attempt to attract media attention, saying the MNS chief spoke against people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar when he was not in the public spotlight.

"Raj Thackeray doesn't even know where he stands. Sometimes, he praises Modi, other times he complains about him. He keeps shifting sides to remain relevant," Kishor said.

The criticism follows Thackeray's allegation that the BJP-led Maharashtra government was attempting to provoke tensions between Marathi and North Indian communities by using Chhath Puja as a political issue ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.