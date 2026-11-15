Vande Bharat travels 463 km with faulty brakes from Jharkhand to UP; probe ordered

An empty Vande Bharat train with an allegedly inefficient braking system was allowed to travel 463 km between Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on October 24, despite warnings from the loco pilot about poor brake power, prompting the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone to initiate a probe into the incident.

The empty chair car rake was being moved from Hatia in Jharkhand to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh using a freight locomotive.

The Vande Bharat's braking system was supposed to be integrated with that of the goods locomotive, which was to pull the rake throughout the journey. However, railway staff allegedly failed to ensure proper integration and ignored warnings from the train crew after the problem was flagged.

The incident posed a potential threat to other passenger trains. "Running a train without adequate brake power is a serious safety concern that may lead to a major accident, endangering the lives of staff and passengers and affecting the safety of railway operations," the railway zone said.

The incident took place days before the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed in Assam on November 11 due to almost similar negligence.

In an official order dated November 7, the SER zone directed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ranchi to probe the incident. It said instructions had been issued on October 24 to move an empty Vande Bharat rake from Hatia to Jhansi.

"As per the statement of the loco pilot, the brake feel and brake power test was conducted after departure from HTE (Hatia) in the HTE-RNC (Hatia-Ranchi) section, in accordance with the existing instructions in force," the order said.