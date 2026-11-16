Kulgam encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped; both linked to CRPF post attack

Officials identified the terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. While the body of one terrorist was visible at the encounter site, efforts were underway to locate and neutralise the other, officials said.

The operation involved Army units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), with additional security personnel deployed to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

The two terrorists are suspected to have been involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam, in which three personnel were injured, one of them critically.

The attackers had opened indiscriminate fire at the checkpoint before escaping through nearby vegetation. The injured personnel were initially taken to a hospital in Anantnag, with one later shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Security forces had intensified search operations across several villages in south Kashmir following the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also joined the investigation to collect forensic evidence, while joint teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out combing operations.

Investigators suspected the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, who was believed to have been operating in south Kashmir with the assistance of foreign militants. Security agencies had also been examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the attackers' movements and identify their support network.