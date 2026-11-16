Moga's Killi Chahlan again emerges as political launchpad ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Political parties in Punjab are once again turning to Killi Chahlan village in Moga district to launch their campaigns ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) planning a major gathering in November and December, respectively.

Located in Moga tehsil, Killi Chahlan has emerged as a preferred venue for major political rallies and campaign launches by the AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and SAD. Its central location, accessibility from the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, and availability of large open spaces have made it a strategic choice. Political parties also consider the village a lucky charm because of its electoral history.

The ruling AAP will formally kickstart its campaign for the Assembly elections with the November 26 rally, which coincides with the party's 14th Foundation Day and Constitution Day. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will share the stage.

The party is expected to present its nearly 56-month governance report card and outline its vision for Punjab for the next five years. Women and young voters, particularly Gen Z, are likely to be at the centre of its electoral strategy. Several major announcements related to development and welfare initiatives are also anticipated.

Among the achievements likely to be highlighted are the expansion of canal irrigation and the provision of 300 units of free electricity every two months to households. In healthcare, the party is expected to showcase its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics, the upgradation of government hospitals, free medicines and diagnostic tests, and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.