Moga's Killi Chahlan again emerges as political launchpad ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: Political parties in Punjab are once again turning to Killi Chahlan village in Moga district to launch their campaigns ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) planning a major gathering in November and December, respectively.
Located in Moga tehsil, Killi Chahlan has emerged as a preferred venue for major political rallies and campaign launches by the AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and SAD. Its central location, accessibility from the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, and availability of large open spaces have made it a strategic choice. Political parties also consider the village a lucky charm because of its electoral history.
The ruling AAP will formally kickstart its campaign for the Assembly elections with the November 26 rally, which coincides with the party's 14th Foundation Day and Constitution Day. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will share the stage.
The party is expected to present its nearly 56-month governance report card and outline its vision for Punjab for the next five years. Women and young voters, particularly Gen Z, are likely to be at the centre of its electoral strategy. Several major announcements related to development and welfare initiatives are also anticipated.
Among the achievements likely to be highlighted are the expansion of canal irrigation and the provision of 300 units of free electricity every two months to households. In healthcare, the party is expected to showcase its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics, the upgradation of government hospitals, free medicines and diagnostic tests, and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.
Infrastructure improvements in government schools, employment generation and the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana are also expected to feature in the rally.
The SAD is preparing for its own major state-level rally in Moga on December 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Senior party leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said the party's election manifesto would be finalised and released soon. He said the SAD had a long history of holding rallies near Moga and was preparing for a record-breaking gathering this time.
"The birth anniversary of late Parkash Singh Badal is on December 8. We have an old record of holding rallies near Moga, and this time again, preparations have begun for a record-breaking rally and a massive gathering. It will be a demonstration of the strength of the party," Cheema said.
Moga's political significance
Over the years, the SAD, Congress and AAP have all preferred Moga as a starting point for their political campaigns. The district, located in the heart of Punjab's Malwa region, is also a centre of farmers' and farm union activities.
Killi Chahlan has a population of 1,452, a literacy rate of 78.9 per cent and a gender ratio of 941 females per 1,000 males, according to the 2011 Census. It has increasingly become a focal point of political activity ahead of the 2027 polls.
In February this year, the AAP held a state-level anti-drug event in the village, where Kejriwal and Mann jointly sounded the party's poll bugle and projected its anti-drug drive as a key achievement.
The BJP followed in March, choosing the same venue for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Badlaav Rally' to mount a direct counter to the AAP's event ahead of the elections. In September, Kejriwal addressed another rally in Baghapurana in Moga district, where he released the party's manifesto for farmers.
For the SAD, Moga has traditionally been regarded as a lucky launchpad. The party began its election campaigns from the district in 1996, 2006 and 2011, before returning to power in 1997, 2007 and 2012, respectively.
The trend dates back to 1996, when the SAD changed its political positioning from Panthic to moderate. Since then, the party has often begun its campaigning for Assembly and parliamentary elections with a major rally in Moga or nearby Killi Chahlan. In 2002, however, the party launched its campaign from Ludhiana and lost the election.
The belief in Moga as a lucky launchpad was challenged in the 2017 Assembly elections, when the SAD lost despite holding its December 8, 2016.
In 2021, the party again organised a rally in Moga on December 14 to mark its 101st anniversary.
The village has also hosted a major rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21, 2013.