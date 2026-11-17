The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of fuelling runaway inflation through its “economic mismanagement and anti-people policies”, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained preoccupied with politics even amid the crisis, reflecting his “insensitivity and arrogance”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report, which cited a survey to claim that six out of every ten families are currently spending 20 per cent more on household goods compared to a year ago.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Households in distress due to inflation; businesses forced to shut down! The Modi government's economic mismanagement and anti-people policies have fuelled runaway inflation, breaking the back of both the common public and the business community."

The monthly expenses of 61% of households have risen by more than 20%, Ramesh said, citing the survey.

He said 74% of people are cutting back on non-essential spending, while 50% are being forced to reduce even their purchases of essential goods.

"Over the past year, prices have surged: ghee and edible oils by 75%, vegetables by 73%, rice, wheat, and other grains by 71%, milk and dairy products by 65%, and pulses by 62%," he pointed out.