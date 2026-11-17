Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said space has been allotted for the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in a General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) building in Delhi's Netaji Nagar. The library, currently housed in Shastri Bhawan, is set to be demolished as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

During an interaction held at the Kartavya Bhawan on Monday, when asked how much space has been earmarked in the GPOA building, he said, "sufficient space has been allotted" for its relocation.

The G+7 Shastri Bhawan, built in 1968, in central Delhi near the Parliament House complex, is facing demolition, and many offices of various central ministries have already moved out of it.

The CSL is one of the oldest libraries of the government of India. Located currently in a wing of the Shastri Bhawan, it comes under the Ministry of Culture.

It dates back to 1891 when the Imperial Secretariat Library was established in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

With the shifting of the capital to Delhi from 1911 onwards, the library was also moved to Delhi, and since 1969 it has been housed in the G-Wing of the Shastri Bhawan.

With 8.5 lakh volumes (print or non-print), it is the second largest central government library after the National Library, Kolkata. CSL has a textbook library located at R K Puram, New Delhi, according to its website.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for the proposed relocation of the old Central Secretariat Library under the Central Vista redevelopment plan without making adequate arrangements for the upkeep of around 8.5 lakh books.