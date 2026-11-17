Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said space has been allotted for the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in a General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) building in Delhi's Netaji Nagar. The library, currently housed in Shastri Bhawan, is set to be demolished as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.
During an interaction held at the Kartavya Bhawan on Monday, when asked how much space has been earmarked in the GPOA building, he said, "sufficient space has been allotted" for its relocation.
The G+7 Shastri Bhawan, built in 1968, in central Delhi near the Parliament House complex, is facing demolition, and many offices of various central ministries have already moved out of it.
The CSL is one of the oldest libraries of the government of India. Located currently in a wing of the Shastri Bhawan, it comes under the Ministry of Culture.
It dates back to 1891 when the Imperial Secretariat Library was established in Calcutta (now Kolkata).
With the shifting of the capital to Delhi from 1911 onwards, the library was also moved to Delhi, and since 1969 it has been housed in the G-Wing of the Shastri Bhawan.
With 8.5 lakh volumes (print or non-print), it is the second largest central government library after the National Library, Kolkata. CSL has a textbook library located at R K Puram, New Delhi, according to its website.
Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for the proposed relocation of the old Central Secretariat Library under the Central Vista redevelopment plan without making adequate arrangements for the upkeep of around 8.5 lakh books.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva expressed concern over the manner in which the books were being handled and remarked that the government authorities appeared to be adopting an ad hoc approach towards preserving the library's heritage.
"You appear to be in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about these books," Justice Kumar said.
He said the books are a heritage dating back to 1702.
"If you don't want them, give them to some other country that will take care of and value them. At least, show some respect to these books; 8.5 lakh books are thrown to the wind," Justice Kumar observed.
The bench directed the government not to shift the books until the next date of hearing of the matter and listed the matter for November 20.
The top court was hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books -- and no room in the new Central Vista plan'.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that an affidavit had been filed by the Centre on Monday itself and it had not come on record.
Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, said that some urgency was being shown to shift the books by November, and requested that it may be stopped.
She also said more clarity was needed from the Centre on the space available at the proposed new site.
On the planned removal and shifting of two giant 1968 murals by Satish Gujral, on the facade of the Shastri Bhawan, Aggarwal said it is "being handled by a team, being taken out, and will be stored properly".
"We are working with the team to preserve it," he said.
On the outcomes of a conference earlier on 'Decipherment of Indus Script' held by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he said, "We have created a repository, and that is with IGNCA. We are trying to build on it."
(With inputs from PTI)