India and the 11-member ASEAN bloc on Tuesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in disaster management, with a focus on improving early warning systems, sharing satellite and meteorological data, conducting joint preparedness exercises and ensuring the swift deployment of humanitarian assistance.

The agreement was outlined in a joint statement issued after the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the regional grouping discussed ways to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The joint statement said India and ASEAN, which are both exposed to hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones, extreme heat and landslides, recognised the need to build a disaster-resilient region.

The two sides expressed their desire to deepen cooperation across the "full disaster management cycle, encompassing prevention, preparedness, response and recovery".

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.