Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population, and their common future must be shaped by "cooperation, not competition".

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, Modi said that New Delhi's commitment to the 11-nation grouping's unity and centrality in the partnership "is and will remain steadfast."

"In the past few years, the world has faced a series of crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.

"In this context, our theme this year - ‘Navigating Our Future, Together’ - holds special significance," the prime minister said at the summit in this Filipino capital city.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is determined by cooperation, not competition," Modi said.

Modi said India and ASEAN have both the strength and the resolve and together, both sides can make this region a symbol of peace and stability.

"We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply intertwined. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Developed India 2047 can play a crucial role in realising our shared aspirations.," he said.