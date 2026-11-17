Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, allegedly provided shelter and logistical support for nearly six months to terrorist commander Lateef Bhat, officials said. The duo conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack, they added.

Dar, a former bread-maker who had been reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Monday, barely a week after he allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Both Dar and LeT commander Bhat were traced to Laru bypass, leading to an encounter that left the former dead. Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir valley, managed to escape. A massive search operation continued in a vast area around the encounter site for the second day on Tuesday to track and neutralise him.

The officials said that according to the investigation, Dar had been working closely with Bhat and had allegedly provided him shelter and logistical support for almost six months before the duo undertook reconnaissance and carried out the attack on the CRPF party in Akhran village, leaving three troopers injured.

An analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 showed that both Dar and Bhat were captured on multiple cameras installed at the identified locations, the officials said.

Officials said the footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the attack.

The duo had conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on November 10, apparently to identify potential targets and plan strikes against the security forces, the officials said.

Following Dar's disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at the Kulgam police station. The subsequent investigation established that he had joined the TRF immediately after the November 11 attack, they said.