"Lives are being lost due to cattle roaming on roads. We have not asked you to spend a specific amount. You are a corporation, so we only asked you to contribute something under the CSR corpus by constructing shelters for stray cattle found on the roads," the judge said.

The solicitor general said implementing the court's May 19 directions would cost the NHAI more than Rs 5,000 crore if it had to build shelters for stray cattle across the country.

The judge, however, pointed out that some NHAI toll plazas continued to operate even after the cost of constructing the roads had been recovered.

Mehta said such a practice would be impermissible and that any instance of toll collection continuing after cost recovery would be wrong.

The solicitor general sought time to discuss the NHAI's application with amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agarwal to arrive at a legally and practically workable solution.

The bench asked the two to discuss the matter and directed Agarwal to file his response to the NHAI's application. It posted the matter for hearing in January next year.

During the proceedings, the bench also reviewed compliance with its earlier directions concerning stray dogs. It pointed out that dogs wearing collars were still found roaming on the premises of the Gujarat and Delhi High Courts.

Agarwal informed the court that compliance reports had been received from 19 states. He said Assam and Bihar needed to improve their implementation, while the measures taken by Delhi remained inadequate. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had submitted affidavits with additional figures, he added.

The court reserved its order on compliance with the directions and asked intervenors seeking impleadment to approach the respective high courts with their grievances.

In its application, the NHAI had cited practical and statutory constraints in implementing the Supreme Court's May 19 directions in the suo motu case titled In Re: City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price.

The court had then laid down a framework to address the presence of stray animals on highways and public premises, linking their management to public safety and the right to life under Article 21.

It had directed the NHAI, in coordination with state governments and Union Territories, to formulate and implement a comprehensive, time-bound mechanism to deal with stray cattle and other animals on national highways.

The May 19 verdict had also permitted the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to protect human lives.

In its fresh plea, the NHAI sought clarification that the earlier directions did not impose an independent obligation on it to establish, own or operate animal shelters, gaushalas, holding facilities or dedicated transport fleets across the national highway network.

Citing the National Highways Authority of India Act, 1988, and the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the authority said its statutory responsibilities were primarily limited to the development, maintenance and management of national highways and regulation of traffic.

It maintained that highway administrations, along with state and local authorities, were the primary agencies responsible for removing and taking custody of animals found obstructing highways.

(With inputs from PTI)