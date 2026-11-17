NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the Opposition leaders' plea seeking sworn affidavits from top officials at the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the SIR case to December 9, asking ECI to file its response or objections to the plea in the meantime.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), expressed serious reservations about the Opposition plea, stating that the poll body believed it would be severely prejudiced by it. In response, Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that the ECI could file its reply and raise its objections.

The plea has been filed by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders seeking permission to serve 48 formal written questions on the EC. They also demanded sworn affidavits from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi over alleged unilateral decision-making and mass voter deletions during the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of Gandhi.

The opposition's core complaint was that firstly, the SIR was allegedly ordered and executed through unilateral decisions of the CEC, without collective deliberation. Secondly, the SIR led to mass deletions that were arbitrary and opaque.

The 48 questions are designed to dissect both complaints. They seek details of meetings, file notings, orders, communications to Chief Electoral Officers, training given to officials, and the methodology used to identify voters for deletion.

The petitioners believe that if the CEC and ECs are made to answer personally, the court will get a true picture of whether the Commission functioned as a collegium or as a one-man body.