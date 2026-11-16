'Who ordered SIR?': Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders seek SC nod to question EC in 48 queries

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to serve 48 interrogatories on the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding answers on the decision-making process behind the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In an application filed in their pending petition, the opposition leaders have sought sworn responses from the poll panel on specific issues concerning the authorisation and implementation of the SIR, alleged voter exclusions and changes to the Commission's online electoral registration systems.

The plea questions whether decisions relating to the nationwide SIR were taken collectively by the Election Commission or whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar exercised the Commission's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.

Among the questions raised are who authorised the nationwide SIR, how many decisions were taken without the concurrence of the other Election Commissioners, and who approved changes to Form 6, used for voter registration.

The application also seeks clarity on the centralisation of the ERONET and ECINET platforms.

The leaders have also sought details of the number of voters deleted during the exercise, the reasons for deletions, the verification process followed, the role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), notices issued to voters and the time provided to them to file objections.

The application argues that the exercise lacked transparency and fairness and that the Election Commission should disclose the relevant procedures and data to enable the court to examine its legality.

The opposition has alleged that the SIR resulted in large-scale exclusion of eligible voters, particularly among poor, Dalit, minority and migrant communities. It has questioned whether deletions were carried out after due notice and whether uniform procedures were followed across states.