NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Election Commission’s top three officials on the Opposition’s plea seeking sworn affidavits from them in the SIR case, indicating that it would examine the demand.

However, the court did not issue any formal notice to the officials.

The plea has been filed by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi and ten other opposition leaders seeking permission to serve 48 formal written questions on the EC. They also demanded sworn affidavits from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi over alleged unilateral decision-making and mass voter deletions during the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The court adjourned to December 9 the batch of pleas filed by Congress leader Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders questioning the functioning of the EC over alleged unilateral decisions taken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition's core complaint was that firstly, the SIR was allegedly ordered and executed through unilateral decisions of the CEC, without collective deliberation. Secondly, the SIR led to mass deletions that were arbitrary and opaque.

The 48 questions are designed to dissect both complaints. They seek details of meetings, file notings, orders, communications to Chief Electoral Officers, training given to officials, and the methodology used to identify voters for deletion.

The petitioners believe that if the CEC and ECs are made to answer personally, the court will get a true picture of whether the Commission functioned as a collegium or as a one-man body.