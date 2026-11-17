NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Election Commission’s top three officials on the Opposition’s plea seeking sworn affidavits from them in the SIR case, indicating that it would examine the demand.
However, the court did not issue any formal notice to the officials.
The plea has been filed by Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi and ten other opposition leaders seeking permission to serve 48 formal written questions on the EC. They also demanded sworn affidavits from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi over alleged unilateral decision-making and mass voter deletions during the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The court adjourned to December 9 the batch of pleas filed by Congress leader Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders questioning the functioning of the EC over alleged unilateral decisions taken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The opposition's core complaint was that firstly, the SIR was allegedly ordered and executed through unilateral decisions of the CEC, without collective deliberation. Secondly, the SIR led to mass deletions that were arbitrary and opaque.
The 48 questions are designed to dissect both complaints. They seek details of meetings, file notings, orders, communications to Chief Electoral Officers, training given to officials, and the methodology used to identify voters for deletion.
The petitioners believe that if the CEC and ECs are made to answer personally, the court will get a true picture of whether the Commission functioned as a collegium or as a one-man body.
Gandhi wants to know the number of deletions, reasons for each category, verification steps, role of BLOs, notices issued, and time given for objections.
"SIR lacks transparency and fairness. The EC must disclose procedures and data so the court can test legality. SIR (Exercise) has led to large-scale disenfranchisement, especially of poor, Dalit, minority and migrant voters," said Gandhi in his plea and seeks answers from the EC to put its defence on affidavit.
The petition also questions whether deletions were done after due notice and whether the exercise was uniform.
Gandhi has also asked whether the proper/due process was followed, whether proper notices were issued before deletion, and whether the exercise was uniform across states.
The Congress has alleged large-scale deletion of voters, particularly from marginalised and minority communities. The party says SIR is being used to disenfranchise genuine voters.
The party also alleged that lapses in the SIR exercise had facilitated what it described as "Vote Chori" and called on senior poll officials to respond personally to the questions.