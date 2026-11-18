The investigation into the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, is nearing completion, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"We are at the fag end of the investigation," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"There is no reason why we should delay deliberately," the Centre's top law officer said. He urged the bench to defer the hearing by two to three weeks, citing the need for investigators to follow international protocols. The bench accepted his request.

Appearing in the matter, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the final investigation report had not been made public yet and sought an early hearing.

On July 28 this year, the bench was told that the draft final report of the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, will be filed before it in the first week of October in a sealed cover.