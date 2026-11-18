The investigation into the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, is nearing completion, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
"We are at the fag end of the investigation," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
"There is no reason why we should delay deliberately," the Centre's top law officer said. He urged the bench to defer the hearing by two to three weeks, citing the need for investigators to follow international protocols. The bench accepted his request.
Appearing in the matter, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the final investigation report had not been made public yet and sought an early hearing.
On July 28 this year, the bench was told that the draft final report of the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, will be filed before it in the first week of October in a sealed cover.
The court was hearing petitions, including those filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of the deceased pilot, and the NGO 'Safety Matters Foundation', seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash.
The AAIB had said there is an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing cockpit voice recordings and airborne image recordings from the Ahmedabad plane crash to any external committee or the public.
It said that sharing such material would violate Rules 17(1) and 17(5) read with Schedule C of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.
Prior to this, the bench had asked the Centre to file a brief report on the "procedural protocol" followed so far, after it was informed that the investigation into the crash by the AAIB was at its fag end.
Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, en route to London's Gatwick Airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder.
The crash took place moments after the plane took off from Ahmedabad. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims.