LUCKNOW: Warning BJP office-bearers, ministers, MLAs and MPs against complacency, party president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday told a two-day pre-poll brainstorming session in Mathura that mistakes and wrongdoing would not be forgiven, as the party geared up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with the stated aim of securing a third consecutive term.

Addressing around 54 leaders at the Manthan Baithak on the concluding day, Nabin stressed that law and order, cultural identity and nationalism must remain central to the party’s agenda. He also underlined the need for better coordination between the central and state leadership, describing it as crucial to electoral success.

Those present included Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani.

Nabin asked party functionaries and workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, launch an extensive public outreach campaign and ensure that the benefits of government welfare and development schemes reach every section of society. He said the double-engine government had taken development to households across the state.

The deliberations also focused on better synchronisation between the state government and party organisation, consolidating the BJP’s support base and countering the Samajwadi Party’s political narrative around its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition.