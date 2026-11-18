LUCKNOW: Warning BJP office-bearers, ministers, MLAs and MPs against complacency, party president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday told a two-day pre-poll brainstorming session in Mathura that mistakes and wrongdoing would not be forgiven, as the party geared up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with the stated aim of securing a third consecutive term.
Addressing around 54 leaders at the Manthan Baithak on the concluding day, Nabin stressed that law and order, cultural identity and nationalism must remain central to the party’s agenda. He also underlined the need for better coordination between the central and state leadership, describing it as crucial to electoral success.
Those present included Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani.
Nabin asked party functionaries and workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, launch an extensive public outreach campaign and ensure that the benefits of government welfare and development schemes reach every section of society. He said the double-engine government had taken development to households across the state.
The deliberations also focused on better synchronisation between the state government and party organisation, consolidating the BJP’s support base and countering the Samajwadi Party’s political narrative around its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition.
The Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute emerged as a prominent theme, with the BJP making a strong Hindutva pitch from the land of Lord Krishna through the slogan “Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila de”.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna would be built on the lines of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Ayodhya hui hamari hai …. ab Mathura ki baari hai’ (Ayodhya is already ours and now it is Mathura’s turn),” he said.
Maurya also exhorted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to join the proposed “kar seva” at Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi. “If he is a true Krishna bhakt, then he (Akhilesh Yadav) should participate in kar seva for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and I will join him in the endeavour,” he said.
The statement assumes significance in the context of Yadav’s proposed December 12 visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and his subsequent indication that he would also visit Vrindavan.
The renewed emphasis on Krishna Janmabhoomi comes with western Uttar Pradesh in focus, where the BJP won 111 of 121 Assembly seats in 2022. Communal polarisation has shaped politics in the region, while caste factors play a greater role in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The religious pitch could help the BJP consolidate Hindu support across caste groups as the Opposition seeks to build its PDA coalition.
New team of office-bearers to be set up
Sources privy to the deliberations said a new team of party office-bearers would be set up to decide ticket distribution, monitor the campaign and send reports to the central high command.