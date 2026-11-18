CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has triggered fresh speculation about his political plans ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

While former CM and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi ruled out Amarinder’s return to the Congress, citing several ED cases against him, BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said his attendance was natural given the longstanding personal ties between the two families. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said everyone was independent and free to go wherever they wished.

Amarinder, who quit the Congress in November 2021 after being removed as Punjab chief minister, was seated in the front row alongside several Congress veterans at the event. Speculation about his possible return to the party has surfaced periodically, though he has repeatedly dismissed it. He has also skipped several important BJP events in recent months.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Channi said, “I don’t think he will return now, perhaps, because there are several ED cases against him. But he has shown his old affection and love for the party. He attended the release of the book, and I thank him for that.”

Asked about Amarinder’s presence at the event, Patil said, “Who goes where, we cannot stop. All are independent and they can go anywhere.”

Defending Amarinder’s attendance, Sodhi said it reflected the longstanding personal relationship between the two families.

“Amarinder Singh’s attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family. If he attended, it was because of those long-standing personal associations,” he said.

The BJP leader’s remarks sought to distinguish Amarinder’s personal ties with the Gandhi family from his political affiliation with the BJP. Amarinder himself dismissed speculation about a possible return to the Congress, replying “No” when asked whether he would rejoin the party.