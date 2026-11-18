CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Punjab voters brought AAP to power for 'badlav' (Change), but the change had come only for its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

He also launched a sharp attack on the government over drug menace and law and order, stating even the protectors of law were not safe in the state.

Addressing a rally at Raipur-Rasoolpur village, adjoining Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road ahead of the flagging off of the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Jalandhar to Varanasi as part of the celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Nitin Nabin said that the youngsters would not be misled again.

"Youngsters have suffered from drug issues and unemployment under your governance. They have been forced to emigrate," he asked.

"AAP is conducting anti-drug campaigns only for their own political goals."

On law and order, Nabin said, "We have seen how police stations have come under attack. Those who are supposed to protect others are not safe themselves. There is no rule of law. The AAP has been reduced to being Arvind Kejriwal’s ATM.”

The remarks followed after a Punjab Police head constable was shot dead in Gurdaspur on November 15, making him the sixth police personnel killed in attacks in the state this year.

Nabin said it was important to have a ‘Viksit Punjab’ ahead of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and appealed to the masses for support. Nabin also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits and remarks made abroad and alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was enhancing India’s standing during overseas visits, the Leader of the Opposition was insulting the country and its people on foreign soil.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks at a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York, where he described India as sitting on an "economic disaster", Nabin said the World Bank, IMF and World Economic Forum were endorsing India's economic rise.

"When our party leadership talks about urban naxals, this is the mindset they talk about... When the country is marching ahead, Rahul Gandhi sees disaster. He is bound to see disaster as neither he, nor his family, nor his party is growing," he said.

Nabin also accused Gandhi of playing into the hands of foreign powers and attempting to mislead the country's youth, women and farmers.

"Whether you go to Columbia University or any other foreign institution, your own words expose your real intentions and anti-national mindset,” he said.