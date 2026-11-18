CHANDIGARH: Hitting out at both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Punjab voters brought AAP to power for 'badlav' (Change), but the change had come only for its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.
He also launched a sharp attack on the government over drug menace and law and order, stating even the protectors of law were not safe in the state.
Addressing a rally at Raipur-Rasoolpur village, adjoining Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road ahead of the flagging off of the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Jalandhar to Varanasi as part of the celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, Nitin Nabin said that the youngsters would not be misled again.
"Youngsters have suffered from drug issues and unemployment under your governance. They have been forced to emigrate," he asked.
"AAP is conducting anti-drug campaigns only for their own political goals."
On law and order, Nabin said, "We have seen how police stations have come under attack. Those who are supposed to protect others are not safe themselves. There is no rule of law. The AAP has been reduced to being Arvind Kejriwal’s ATM.”
The remarks followed after a Punjab Police head constable was shot dead in Gurdaspur on November 15, making him the sixth police personnel killed in attacks in the state this year.
Nabin said it was important to have a ‘Viksit Punjab’ ahead of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and appealed to the masses for support. Nabin also criticised Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits and remarks made abroad and alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was enhancing India’s standing during overseas visits, the Leader of the Opposition was insulting the country and its people on foreign soil.
Referring to Gandhi's remarks at a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York, where he described India as sitting on an "economic disaster", Nabin said the World Bank, IMF and World Economic Forum were endorsing India's economic rise.
"When our party leadership talks about urban naxals, this is the mindset they talk about... When the country is marching ahead, Rahul Gandhi sees disaster. He is bound to see disaster as neither he, nor his family, nor his party is growing," he said.
Nabin also accused Gandhi of playing into the hands of foreign powers and attempting to mislead the country's youth, women and farmers.
"Whether you go to Columbia University or any other foreign institution, your own words expose your real intentions and anti-national mindset,” he said.
Targeting Congress over its claims of defending democracy and the Constitution, Nabin referred to the Emergency imposed during the Congress government’s tenure.
"Congress leaders today make tall claims about protecting democracy and the Constitution. But who tore the pages of the Constitution in this country? Who murdered democracy by imposing the Emergency? It was the Congress party. I can say with full confidence that the people of Punjab will never forgive Congress,” he said.
Nabin also accused the Congress of exploiting Punjab and obstructing the state’s progress and prosperity.
Referring to Congress leaders’ attempts to regain political ground in Punjab, he said people should not forget the party’s record.
Nabin alleged that Congress had consistently exploited the people of Punjab and created obstacles to the state’s development.
He also claimed that ongoing infighting within the party would eventually lead to its downfall. The BJP chief said the Yatra will succeed in connecting every section of society as it begins from the land of gurus.
“Carrying forward the tradition and legacy of the gurus, which are rooted in service, sacrifice, penance, social harmony and brotherhood, the Yatra will travel across states,” he said.
Before addressing the rally, Nabin visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan, where he met its chief, Sant Niranjan Dass. He arrived via Adampur airport, where he was received by BJP national vice-president Manpreet Badal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon and party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.
BJP national vice-president Lal Singh Arya said that the Yatra will run for 16 days, covering about 2,402 km through seven states and Union Territories (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh) before concluding in Varanasi on December 3.
He said that the yatra would include a daily cleanliness drive (Swachhata Abhiyan), temple visits and prayers, a harmony dialogue (Samrasta Samvad) with members of the Scheduled Caste community, a daytime district-level meeting inside an auditorium, a major public rally in an open ground in the evening and a community harmony meal (Samrasta Bhoj) following the evening rally.
The 100 small gatherings and 17 major rallies would be addressed by Union Ministers and national office-bearers.
The yatra would carry Guru Ravidas’ message of ‘Begumpura’ and social equality to every household.
"Kalash Vandana Yatras had been held at 29,000 locations from July 29 onwards, reaching out to over 30,000 saints," said Arya.
Before the first yatra, ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra ’, which began on September 18 and concluded on September 30, BJP leaders at the national and state levels had spoken in one voice about contesting all 117 Assembly seats independently.
The party had projected to be able to contest solo and build its own base in the state. However, circumstances changed after the yatra.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah began asserting that the NDA would contest and win the elections, pointing out a possible larger alliance.
BJP leaders in Delhi have since said that a renewed alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is being explored. BJP leaders, however, continue to maintain that the party will contest all seats on its own, leaving the party with two different messages on its poll strategy.