NEW DELHI: The fact-finding committee set up to look into the incidents of violence that took place on the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on September 27 is expected to submit its report by November 27.

“The Fact-Finding Committee is actively engaged in its work. The volume of material, records and other evidence requiring examination is substantial, and the Committee is undertaking a detailed and rigorous exercise to ensure that all relevant aspects are duly considered,” read a statement issued by the registrar of the institution on Tuesday.

The institute has been witnessing protests since September 27 following alleged attacks on students during an RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat event on campus.

On October 4, the campus again witnessed a scuffle during a protest. Some of the agitators had tried to break open the institute's gate when they were stopped by police.

“The report concerning the incident of 27 September is expected to be submitted to the competent authority by 27 November 2026. A separate report concerning the incident of October 4 will follow upon completion of the examination. Both reports will be placed before the competent authority for consideration and appropriate action,” the statement also said.