NEW DELHI: The fact-finding committee set up to look into the incidents of violence that took place on the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on September 27 is expected to submit its report by November 27.
“The Fact-Finding Committee is actively engaged in its work. The volume of material, records and other evidence requiring examination is substantial, and the Committee is undertaking a detailed and rigorous exercise to ensure that all relevant aspects are duly considered,” read a statement issued by the registrar of the institution on Tuesday.
The institute has been witnessing protests since September 27 following alleged attacks on students during an RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat event on campus.
On October 4, the campus again witnessed a scuffle during a protest. Some of the agitators had tried to break open the institute's gate when they were stopped by police.
“The report concerning the incident of 27 September is expected to be submitted to the competent authority by 27 November 2026. A separate report concerning the incident of October 4 will follow upon completion of the examination. Both reports will be placed before the competent authority for consideration and appropriate action,” the statement also said.
The Committee was constituted in October 2026 to examine the circumstances and events surrounding the incident at the Main Theatre in September.
Subsequently, taking into consideration the developments and concerns raised by various stakeholders, the Committee’s mandate was extended to also examine the incident that took place on the Institute campus on October 4.
The Committee comprises senior members of the Institute, drawn from its academic and administrative domains.
It has been entrusted with examining the sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding both incidents, and all relevant aspects pertaining to them.
The Committee is authorised to examine institutional records, visual footage, statements and other material considered necessary for its enquiry.
“The Institute views these incidents with utmost seriousness. Establishing the facts, examining the circumstances objectively and ensuring institutional accountability are essential to addressing the concerns that have emerged. SRFTI reiterates its commitment to maintaining a safe, responsible and conducive academic environment for its students, faculty members, staff and the entire Institute community. We expect all stakeholders to cooperate with the fact-finding process and allow it to reach its conclusions based on evidence,” said vice chancellor, SRFTI Santosh Ajmera.