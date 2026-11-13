SRFTI calls students' proposed fact-finding panel unauthorised, says it could foment tension

SRFTI authorities said an independent fact-finding exercise initiated by a group of protesting students into the campus crisis was "unauthorised", claiming that the attempt was aimed at "distorting the factual record, fomenting tension and undermining the ongoing SIT probe".

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said several incidents, including alleged attacks on students since September 27, were being investigated by a special investigation team constituted by the West Bengal government. It questioned the legitimacy of a "parallel probe by an external organisation".

SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar said on Thursday night that the institute had also constituted its own fact-finding committee to inquire into the alleged violence on campus.

"The matter is already under investigation by an SIT constituted by the West Bengal government. The institute has also constituted its own fact-finding committee to examine the incidents," Kumar said.

He alleged that the "parallel exercise is aimed at creating competing narratives, distorting the factual record and undermining the ongoing investigation".

Kumar was referring to a statement by agitating students announcing plans to form their own fact-finding panel to investigate the incidents, including alleged violence on campus, since September 27.

"Such an attempt appears aimed at fomenting tension and keeping the issue alive rather than facilitating a return to normalcy," Kumar said, claiming that "using students to advance extraneous or political agendas" was unacceptable and detrimental to their academic interests.

"The institute will extend full cooperation to the SIT and expects all concerned to respect the established legal process," the SRFTI registrar said.