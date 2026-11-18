NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL flagging the inordinate delay in finalising the revised Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for judicial appointments.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale issued notice to the Centre on the plea by Lok Prahari, filed by its General Secretary SN Shukla. The bench allowed the petitioner to file an amended petition.

"Please file your (Union) reply. We will see it," the bench said, adding that once the reply was filed, it would consider the issues raised by the petitioner in the plea.

The PIL now demands that Collegium minutes be brought under the RTI Act and that clear, public criteria be fixed for selection. It argues that secrecy breeds favouritism and erodes public trust.

Justice PS Narasimha had recused himself earlier on November 2 in the case, as he had appeared as ASG in NJAC. The case is now before a new bench.

The MoP, first drafted in June 1999 after the Second Judges case, is the operating manual for the Collegium system. It decides who becomes a judge, who gets elevated, who gets transferred, and on what basis.

In 2015, after striking down the NJAC, the Supreme Court itself said the Collegium needed reform. It directed the government to finalise a revised MoP in consultation with the CJI. The CJI was to act on the unanimous view of the four senior-most puisne judges.

That direction remains on paper. Successive governments and CJIs exchanged drafts, raised objections, and let the matter die. The petitioner says the delay is not administrative; it is a constitutional failure.