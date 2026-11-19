CHANDIGARH: Billboards featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with slogans such as "Imaandar CM" (Honest Chief Minister), "Lokan Da CM" (Chief Minister of the masses) and "AAP Da Ikko Naara Bhagwant Mann Dobara" (AAP's only slogan is Bhagwant Mann again) have appeared across Punjab, in what appears to be an attempt by the ruling party to project Mann as the face of the government and counter the Opposition's narrative that the state is being run from Delhi.

With Mann sporting his trademark yellow turban, the hoardings have turned roads and public spaces across the state into a political messaging platform ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The campaign seeks to highlight his personal image, public outreach and the government's welfare initiatives.

The publicity drive comes as the AAP positions Mann as its principal face for the next Assembly elections. For much of the past four-and-a-half years, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state in-charge Manish Sisodia were frequently seen in Punjab, attending the launches of key government initiatives, including the Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug campaign) and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

In January this year, Kejriwal and Mann jointly launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which provides free cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family.

In April last year, Sisodia led the 54-day Sikhiya Kranti education drive to upgrade around 12,000 government schools, reinforcing the perception that key political initiatives were being led from Delhi.

However, Kejriwal and Sisodia were noticeably absent during the recently concluded Asian Hockey Champions Trophy matches in Jalandhar and Mohali and the Diwali celebrations.

During the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Kejriwal had shared billboards with Mann and, at times, overshadowed him. This time, his photograph appears only on posters put up by ticket aspirants.