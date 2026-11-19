CHANDIGARH: Billboards featuring Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with slogans such as "Imaandar CM" (Honest Chief Minister), "Lokan Da CM" (Chief Minister of the masses) and "AAP Da Ikko Naara Bhagwant Mann Dobara" (AAP's only slogan is Bhagwant Mann again) have appeared across Punjab, in what appears to be an attempt by the ruling party to project Mann as the face of the government and counter the Opposition's narrative that the state is being run from Delhi.
With Mann sporting his trademark yellow turban, the hoardings have turned roads and public spaces across the state into a political messaging platform ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The campaign seeks to highlight his personal image, public outreach and the government's welfare initiatives.
The publicity drive comes as the AAP positions Mann as its principal face for the next Assembly elections. For much of the past four-and-a-half years, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and state in-charge Manish Sisodia were frequently seen in Punjab, attending the launches of key government initiatives, including the Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug campaign) and Aam Aadmi Clinics.
In January this year, Kejriwal and Mann jointly launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which provides free cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family.
In April last year, Sisodia led the 54-day Sikhiya Kranti education drive to upgrade around 12,000 government schools, reinforcing the perception that key political initiatives were being led from Delhi.
However, Kejriwal and Sisodia were noticeably absent during the recently concluded Asian Hockey Champions Trophy matches in Jalandhar and Mohali and the Diwali celebrations.
During the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Kejriwal had shared billboards with Mann and, at times, overshadowed him. This time, his photograph appears only on posters put up by ticket aspirants.
The billboard campaign has also triggered a counter-campaign by the Opposition. While the AAP government is promoting Mann through the "Imaandar CM" slogan, hoardings challenging his claims on development and road construction have appeared in different parts of the state. One billboard in Barnala claims that a road was built by the Chief Minister, while another in Ropar takes the opposite position, stating that the road was not constructed by Mann.
Meanwhile, Mann has been holding Lok Milni (public meetings), repeatedly claiming that his government has fulfilled all its promises and gone beyond them. He has also been highlighting initiatives such as the provision of 600 units of free electricity to eligible households.
The campaign comes amid controversies involving the Chief Minister's office and family. In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in an alleged corruption case involving manipulation of officers' transfers and postings, tenders and policy decisions, as well as the leaking of confidential files. Ghuman has undergone multiple rounds of questioning.
Ghuman has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is cooperating with the investigation. He has also alleged political pressure aimed at targeting the Chief Minister and his office. Mann and the AAP have similarly accused central agencies of being misused for political purposes.
In August this year, allegations surfaced that Mann's wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, had sought a Rs 5-crore bribe to suppress or settle a rape case. Both she and the AAP have strongly denied the allegations, which remain unproven. Kaur has filed a defamation case against Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, with court proceedings underway.
The billboard campaign has drawn criticism from the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with Opposition leaders questioning the need for repeated declarations of honesty and the public expenditure involved.
Defending the campaign, AAP spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu said the Opposition had no substantive issues to raise and was making an issue out of billboards, which, he said, were used by all political parties.
"They cannot give answers to 300 units of free power, water reaching farmers at tale ends, Mohala clinics and the welfare scheme implemented by our government," he said.
Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliwal questioned the need for the campaign, saying, "if a Chief Minister has to put billboards to tell the public that his honest that means his government is not? Already two his cabinet colleagues are behind bars and there are allegations on the his kin and he claims he is honest."
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also criticised the campaign, saying, "For first time in 70-years In never have seen in my political carrier that a Chief Minister has to put billboards to tell that he is honest, as honesty is in one’s character and is displayed in one’s working and not written on boards."
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticised Mann over the roadside billboards portraying him as an honest Chief Minister, alleging that crores of rupees of public money had been spent on the publicity campaign.