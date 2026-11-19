Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday alleged that the Government of India had instructed Indian diplomatic missions abroad not to cooperate with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his overseas visits, accusing the Centre of curtailing his rights as a citizen and opposition leader.

According to an ANI report, Yaskhi said the Ministry of External Affairs had directed Indian ambassadors and consuls general not to facilitate Gandhi's engagements or encourage members of the Indian diaspora to participate in his events.

"When I travel with Mr Gandhi to different countries, there are clear instructions from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, instructing the ambassadors or the consul general not to cooperate with Mr Gandhi, not to encourage any Indian diaspora to participate with him," Yaskhi said, reported ANI.

He further alleged that Indian missions had advised local governments, including prime ministers and ministers, against meeting Gandhi during his visits.

"Is this called freedom? Mr Rijiju, you are aware of that," he said, addressing Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.