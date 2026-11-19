Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday alleged that the Government of India had instructed Indian diplomatic missions abroad not to cooperate with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his overseas visits, accusing the Centre of curtailing his rights as a citizen and opposition leader.
According to an ANI report, Yaskhi said the Ministry of External Affairs had directed Indian ambassadors and consuls general not to facilitate Gandhi's engagements or encourage members of the Indian diaspora to participate in his events.
"When I travel with Mr Gandhi to different countries, there are clear instructions from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, instructing the ambassadors or the consul general not to cooperate with Mr Gandhi, not to encourage any Indian diaspora to participate with him," Yaskhi said, reported ANI.
He further alleged that Indian missions had advised local governments, including prime ministers and ministers, against meeting Gandhi during his visits.
"Is this called freedom? Mr Rijiju, you are aware of that," he said, addressing Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Defending Gandhi's remarks during his overseas engagements, Yaskhi said the Congress leader had a responsibility to speak out against the government's policies and actions, arguing that a strong Opposition was essential for democracy.
"The LoP has a responsibility in a democracy; as important as a ruling party, a strong opposition is critical for the survival of a democracy, which you are undermining," he said.
Yaskhi maintained that Gandhi had not spoken against India but had criticised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including what he described as its "dictatorial policies" and "restrictive policies". He also accused the Centre of misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax Department.
His remarks came after Rijiju on Thursday criticised Gandhi over his comments on India's economy and democracy during his visit to the United States, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about the country on foreign soil.
"We wouldn't want to pay much attention to what Rahul Gandhi says; however, as the Leader of the Opposition, when he goes abroad and makes highly inaccurate statements about India, we feel compelled to register our objection. It is high time he mended his ways," Rijiju said.
The exchange follows a political row over Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University, where he said India was facing a looming economic crisis because of widespread unemployment and deep-rooted problems in the education system.
"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi had said.
The BJP had termed his remarks "venomous", while Congress leaders and allies defended him. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States.
(With inputs from ANI)