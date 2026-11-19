Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, saying India has become a "side player" in global affairs while Pakistan is involved in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.
Speaking during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said India, given its size and relationships with major powers, should have a greater role in global conversations.
"I'm pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, and India's just looking," Gandhi said, according to PTI.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India had relationships with the US, Iran and Russia and should be actively involved in international affairs.
Gandhi recalled India's leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement soon after Independence, saying it had given the country a certain stature globally. He said he would like India to regain that voice on the international stage.
He also questioned the foreign policy approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said was centred on personal relationships with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Friendship is not the point. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?" Gandhi said during the interaction, moderated by Professor Robert Pape.
He said global leaders operate within larger economic and political structures and would not make decisions based on personal relationships.
Gandhi said he had no objection to leaders being friends but stressed that understanding geopolitical realities and India's position in the world was more important.
He also said the global security architecture established after World War II, led by the West, was undergoing a transformation, with the next order likely to be shaped by multiple powers and civilisations, including the US, China, India, the Middle East and Russia.
Responding to a question from a Pakistani participant on whether the two neighbours could move beyond mutual accusations and work together, Gandhi said dialogue was possible but Pakistan would have to stop supporting terrorism in India.
"It is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and have a conversation with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, a conversation can potentially begin," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)