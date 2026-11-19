The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported description of Indian democracy as “sick”, accusing him of maligning the country and undermining its democratic institutions during foreign visits.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, sharing a video of Gandhi's remarks on X, said the Congress leader had once again demonstrated that he “loves Parivar, and hates Democracy”.
Gandhi, who was speaking at an event at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, was heard saying, “Indian democracy is sick. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof.”
“Every time Rahul proves that he is against the Indian state, the people of India and India's democratic fabric. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda,” Bhandari said.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Gandhi, accusing him of making misleading statements about India during overseas visits and attempting to damage the country's international image.
Rijiju said Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, should exercise responsibility while speaking about India abroad.
“No true Indian would want any Indian to go abroad and make nonsensical statements about India,” he said.
Questioning Gandhi's allegations of electoral irregularities and the erosion of democratic freedoms, Rijiju asked how the Opposition could hold protests and criticise the government if democracy was absent in the country.
“If there is no democracy in India, how are they protesting all day, constantly abusing Modi ji, the BJP and the government?” he asked.
Gandhi had on Tuesday addressed students and faculty at Columbia University in New York, where he described India as sitting on an “economic disaster”, citing unemployment and alleged electoral “rigging”.
Countering his claims, Rijiju cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data to assert that more than 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty in India between 2011 and 2023. He said the country was progressing towards becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rijiju further accused Gandhi of attempting to undermine India's civilisation, traditions, faith, democracy and the Constitution.
(With inputs from PTI)