The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported description of Indian democracy as “sick”, accusing him of maligning the country and undermining its democratic institutions during foreign visits.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, sharing a video of Gandhi's remarks on X, said the Congress leader had once again demonstrated that he “loves Parivar, and hates Democracy”.

Gandhi, who was speaking at an event at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, was heard saying, “Indian democracy is sick. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof.”